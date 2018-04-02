FYI: DJ Khaled Can Still Get Busy On The Turntables

Before DJ Khaled was an internationally-known producer and personality, he was putting in work on the Miami club scene.

But all of the hours he’s been spending on Snapchat and Instagram lately haven’t made him forget his roots.

Watching Khaled get down on the one’s and two’s is a lot more impressive than seeing his “Wild Thoughts” Cha-Cha.

DJ Khaled still got it 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/PblbHeLUVF — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 1, 2018

