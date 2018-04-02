Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

FYI: DJ Khaled Can Still Get Busy On The Turntables

He’s got something for everybody who says all he does is talk on records.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Four Cast Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Fergie and Meghan Trainor Host DJ Khaled's Birthday Presented by CIROC and Fox in Beverly Hills

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Before DJ Khaled was an internationally-known producer and personality, he was putting in work on the Miami club scene.

But all of the hours he’s been spending on Snapchat and Instagram lately haven’t made him forget his roots.

Watching Khaled get down on the one’s and two’s is a lot more impressive than seeing his “Wild Thoughts” Cha-Cha.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading FYI: DJ Khaled Can Still Get Busy On The Turntables

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer…
 8 hours ago
04.01.18
Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad…
 8 hours ago
04.01.18
Tricked: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That…
 9 hours ago
04.01.18
Gucci Mane Offers DJ Suede $1 Million For…
 9 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 15 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 20 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
03.31.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
03.31.18
C’Mon Son: See The Shocking Footage The Landed…
 1 day ago
03.31.18
Netflix Is Hiring: Would You Binge For A…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
Funny AF: These Hilarious Pranks Will Get You…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
Anthony Davis Shaved His Unibrow And Nothing Is…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
This Woman’s Reaction To Her Marriage Proposal Will…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
photos