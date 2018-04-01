Entertainment News
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April Fools Joke On Everyone

With Red Bull’s help, the All Star tricked social media into believing he would shave the notorious brow.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2017

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

On March 31, some on social media rejoiced to see that NBA All Star Anthony Davis finally decided to cut his unibrow.

He put up a whole Twitter poll asking if he should cut it and when the results came back 51-49 in favor, he appeared to be a man of his word.

But on April fools, AD revealed that it was all a prank, that he pulled off with the help of Red Bull.

Got Eem!: Anthony Davis' Unibrow Played An April Fools Joke On Everyone

photos