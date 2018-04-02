Gucci Mane Offers DJ Suede $1 Million For A Remix

Gucci Mane continues to bless the culture with random social media bounties.

Last week Guwop put $1 million up to make a Rich Gang reunion happen, and this weekend he put more money on the timeline.

This time, Gucci requested a personal remix from Instagram star DJ @RemixGodSuede.

Now, it’s only a matter of time until the Trap God officially connects with the Remix God to stream blessings to everyone’s earbuds.

