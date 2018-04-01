Entertainment News
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot At Rihanna On Twitter

“Babe, are you single or nah,” tweeted the 76ers big man after curving her on live TV earlier this year.

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been plotting on Rihanna since he entered the league.

Rih turned the 7’2 baller down four years ago, telling him to get at her when he was an All Star.

After making the All Star team this year, Embiid was asked if he would ask her out again.

He curved her at the moment, but he’s clearly had a change of heart.

Saturday, Joel threw up his boldest shot attempt to date, randomly tweeting, “Babe are you single or nah?”

Continue reading Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot At Rihanna On Twitter

