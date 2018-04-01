Nike’s “Griffey” LeBron 15’s Combine The Best Of Past And Present

Sneakerheads and Hypebeasts are both salivating for this exclusive colorway of Nike’s LeBron 15’s, which Nike just unveiled to social media.

The Mariners green will take baseball fans back to Ken Griffey’s heyday on the baseball diamond and in his iconic Nike cleats.

By translating the retro color pallet onto the futuristic LeBron 15 design, Nike gives fans the best of both worlds.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: