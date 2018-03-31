Entertainment News
Quavo Watches Future NBA Stars At McDonald’s All American Game

Duke-commit Cam Reddish and more of the nation’s brightest stars put on a show in Atlanta.

JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos

Source: Jose Estrada

Huncho was in the house to scout future talent at the 2018 McDonald’s All American game.

Quavo came out to see future lottery picks like Cam Reddish and Nassir Little showcase their skills.

Watch the highlights below.

Hit the jump for Huncho’s highlights on the court.

photos