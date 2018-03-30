GG Music: Jersey Pop Princess ALUS Is Fly Like “Aladdin” In Latest Video

ALUS is back with another banger. This time, she flipped British rap star Not3s‘ smash single, “Aladdin” into her own.

The Jersey princess doesn’t have time for the B.S. on this one, telling salty lovers that she’s busying staying fly like Aladdin.

Here’s the video, directed by The Prime Prodigy Eric Enrique De La Cruz.

Hit the flip to learn more about ALUS’ inspiration and resumé.

