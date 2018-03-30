Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Listen To The Kids: T-Pain & Other Rappers Who Support Da Yout Dem

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
T-Pain Visits Y 100 Radio Station

Source: Larry Marano / Getty

Education is an extremely important part in achieving any dream you have in life, so it’s always nice to see celebrities take the time to highlight the importance of having billions as well as brains.

T-Pain even opened a charter school named after one of the punch lines in his hit song “Can’t Believe It.” You remember “Wiscansin”?:

Right next to a photo of Tallahassee R. Pain, PhD Dean on the University’s official website reads:

“I am honored and privileged to be the 22nd dean to lead Wiscansin University. I believe Wiscansin is truly an inspiring place, and I want to ensure that our programs continue to be poised for growth for the many years to come. I look forward to the many adventures and achievements we will embark on together.”

We’re not sure if Teddy Pain is trolling us, but it would be nice to go to a school where the king of hooks is the Dean.  If it is true, Pain wouldn’t be the only hip hop artist to invest in the kids:

J. Cole

Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cole‘s Dreamville Weekend, under his Dreamville Foundation, focuses on uplifting the Fayetteville community and even offers dinner, a career panel of Black professionals and events honoring community leaders. He also donates school supplies to kids in North Carolina annually.

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Listen To The Kids: T-Pain & Other Rappers Who Support Da Yout Dem

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
People Weren’t Ready For This Trippy Fight That…
 7 hours ago
03.30.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
SZA goes to camp in “Broken Clocks” video
 7 hours ago
03.30.18
Listen To The Kids: T-Pain & Other Rappers…
 7 hours ago
03.30.18
10 Things We Learned From Tyrone Hankerson Jr.’s…
 9 hours ago
03.30.18
Mathew Knowles’ Reaction To The Solange & Jay-Z…
 9 hours ago
03.30.18
9 items
Saving Our Daughters RCA Cinderellas on Star Set…
 9 hours ago
03.30.18
Shrimp Fried Rice Bandit Caught Stealing Co-Worker’s Lunch
 10 hours ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… Gun Control: Here’s the Thing (VIDEO)
 11 hours ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… White Privilege: The Flip Side Ep…
 11 hours ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… Rape Culture: The Flip Side Ep…
 11 hours ago
03.30.18
Finesse Gods: Tyrone Hankerson & 5 Other Types…
 12 hours ago
03.30.18
Caught Slippin’: 5 Emotional Stages While Listening To…
 12 hours ago
03.30.18
Hate On High: This May Be The Only…
 14 hours ago
03.30.18
Friday Shmood: When The Spirit Of Wakanda Hits…
 14 hours ago
03.30.18
Olivia Cooke Says Tye Sheridan Had Smelly Pits…
 15 hours ago
03.30.18
New Era Cap 2017 Complex Con Ambassador Collab lounge with A$AP Ferg, Mike Will Made-IT, Jerry Lorenzo, Takashi Murakami, and Ghostface Killah
Mike WiLL Made-It “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” with…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
photos