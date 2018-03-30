Entertainment News
Friday Shmood: When The Spirit Of Wakanda Hits You To Set Off The Weekend

Free your mind and the body will follow.

Drum Circle in Meridian Hill (Malcolm X) Park

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

With Easter two days away, surely the spirit will be moving in multiple ways this weekend.

Dancer Pope Ski Da 1st (@uopangaea) let his emotion run free in a series of moves that completely capture our goals for the weekend.

Watch how his #TBT becomes our Friday Shmood in the clip below!

#tbt not totally washed 😂

A post shared by 🦉Pope Ski Da 1st🦉 (@uopangaea) on

photos