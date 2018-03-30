Hate On High: This May Be The Only Person In History To Hate Black Panther

Despite all the history Black Panther is making and all the barriers it’s been breaking down, there’s still always that one person who brings hateration to the dancery.

According to reports, that one person is Busco, aka Brandon Moore, who’s known for creating the “What Are Those” meme.

The term had already made its way into the culture’s vernacular, but when Shuri said it in Black Panther, you just got the sense that years from now, people will only remember it from the film. Hence the reason Moore is not too pleased with them using his joke.

can’t lie I’m nervous because my sneaker game has to always be on point now 🤦🏾‍♀️ I know people are waiting to scream “what are thoseeee???”

😭😭😭 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) March 27, 2018

He says he’s “sick as f***” about the situation, telling Huffpost, “When I saw [the scene], my girl was trying to record it. I slapped the phone out of her hand, because I was like, ‘I don’t want to fucking be a part of this.’ For real. Every time I see that shit, I get depressed. I be depressed every time knowing I didn’t full court press on an opportunity that I created.”

Sounds just like hate to us— sprinkled with a little regret. What yall think?

Also On 97.9 The Beat: