Shrimp Fried Rice Bandit Caught Stealing Co-Worker’s Lunch

@ZamToscani shared a riveting office drama on Twitter Thursday, and the story continued to unfold Friday morning.

The tale includes a stolen order of shrimp fried rice, a chill-ass HR department and a cold-blooded villain at the center of it all.

Co-worker got his lunch stolen and they’ve agreed to let him watch the security camera tape. This is the most excited I’ve ever been at any job ever. Ever. — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

The lunch in question was shrimp fried rice which means this escalates from a misdemeanor to felony no doubt — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

Case facts:

Lunch was in fridge for less than an hour before it vanished. No shrimp smell remnants in the microwave or kitchen area. This was a professional hit no doubt — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

HOLY SHIT. He’s back. He watched the tape. He knows who did it. — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

So the man who’s lunch was stolen sits across from me. The person who stole his lunch sits RIGHT NEXT TO ME! She left for the day before the investigation started — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

Dude got hit by a smooth criminal.

