Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shrimp Fried Rice Bandit Caught Stealing Co-Worker’s Lunch

HR let the victim review security tapes after his shrimp fried rice disappeared from the office fridge.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Maqluba in Jerusalem

Source: by IAISI / Getty

@ZamToscani shared a riveting office drama on Twitter Thursday, and the story continued to unfold Friday morning.

The tale includes a stolen order of shrimp fried rice, a chill-ass HR department and a cold-blooded villain at the center of it all.

Dude got hit by a smooth criminal.

Keep flipping for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shrimp Fried Rice Bandit Caught Stealing Co-Worker’s Lunch

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
SZA goes to camp in “Broken Clocks” video
 8 mins ago
03.30.18
Mathew Knowles’ Reaction To The Solange & Jay-Z…
 3 hours ago
03.30.18
10 Things We Learned From Tyrone Hankerson Jr.’s…
 3 hours ago
03.30.18
Shrimp Fried Rice Bandit Caught Stealing Co-Worker’s Lunch
 3 hours ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… Gun Control: Here’s the Thing (VIDEO)
 4 hours ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… White Privilege: The Flip Side Ep…
 5 hours ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… Rape Culture: The Flip Side Ep…
 5 hours ago
03.30.18
Finesse Gods: Tyrone Hankerson & 5 Other Types…
 5 hours ago
03.30.18
Caught Slippin’: 5 Emotional Stages While Listening To…
 5 hours ago
03.30.18
Hate On High: This May Be The Only…
 7 hours ago
03.30.18
Friday Shmood: When The Spirit Of Wakanda Hits…
 7 hours ago
03.30.18
Olivia Cooke Says Tye Sheridan Had Smelly Pits…
 8 hours ago
03.30.18
New Era Cap 2017 Complex Con Ambassador Collab lounge with A$AP Ferg, Mike Will Made-IT, Jerry Lorenzo, Takashi Murakami, and Ghostface Killah
Mike WiLL Made-It “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” with…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
#PrayerHands: 5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
photos