Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be Dropping New Fire Sooner Than We Think

Global Grind
5 reads
Leave a comment
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Earlier this week, Cardi B announced that her debut album Invasion Of Privacy will drop on April 6th — but it looks like she’s giving us a preview of what’s to come with not so subtle tweets like:

And let’s not forget that Cardi is rumored to be pregnant with Offset‘s child. But clearly that’s not stopping her coins:

Pregnant or not, Bardi Gang is still out here waiting for their queen to drop something: whether it’s a new baby, a new song or the new album.

Ready or not, here Cardi comes.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be Dropping New Fire Sooner Than We Think

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Era Cap 2017 Complex Con Ambassador Collab lounge with A$AP Ferg, Mike Will Made-IT, Jerry Lorenzo, Takashi Murakami, and Ghostface Killah
Mike WiLL Made-It “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” with…
 8 hours ago
03.29.18
#PrayerHands: 5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t…
 9 hours ago
03.29.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 9 hours ago
03.29.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 9 hours ago
03.29.18
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj spotted ridin’ shotty in a new…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3 & 5 Other…
 12 hours ago
03.29.18
This ‘Thugy’ White Person Explains Why Some White…
 13 hours ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On…
 17 hours ago
03.29.18
Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
photos