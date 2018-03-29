Music
#TBT: Forget The National Anthem, Try Singing While Doing Cartwheels Like Fergie

Then come back to us with that "o say can you see" stuff!

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

On Tuesday, Fergie celebrated her 43rd birthday and we thought we’d honor the singer by remembering another time she lived on the edge while singing.

Watch Fergie flip her way into some high notes in the hilarious, yet quite impressive video below!

Happy birthday @fergie!!! What can’t she do?? 🤸‍♀️😈😈

A post shared by VFILES (@vfiles) on

Continue reading #TBT: Forget The National Anthem, Try Singing While Doing Cartwheels Like Fergie

photos