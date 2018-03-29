Music
#IRememberWhenMusic: Ancient Folks Take It Back To The Days Of Cassettes, ‘106 & Park,’ & More

Global Grind
Close-Up Of Record Player Needle And Audio Cassette

Source: Vincenzo Marco Vallilonga / EyeEm / Getty

It’s #ThrowbackThursday and the ancient days of music are trending on Twitter. Do you remember actually having to go into a music store to buy a CD after having saved up all your allowance money for a CD player and headphones? These folks do. Hit the flip for some major nostalgia. Even Questlove joined in on the fun.

photos