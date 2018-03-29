Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3 & 5 Other Old School Games You Totally Forgot About

Thanks to smartphones, Google, and social media, kids are growing up a lot different than they were in the ’80s and ’90s. Back in our day, when we had to walk 10 miles to school (barefoot with only 50 cents for lunch), there was no such thing as Facebook or DMs. Spending time with your friends was all about in-person fun—not documenting everything with videos and pictures to share virtually. We love all this new school tech, but since it’s #ThrowbackThursday we’re taking a walk down memory lane. The first old school OG game? Red Light, Green Light 1, 2, 3. The object of this game is to not get caught moving toward the designated traffic cop, who spins around like a madman while screaming “Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3!.” Whoever reaches the cop first, wins.

Hit the flip for more nostalgia.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: