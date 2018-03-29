0 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, a “sophisticated” car thief gang is hitting vehicles hard in the DFW. Police believe that the thieves are using technology to hack into vehicles and tools to disable On-Star tracking. The latest victim was a 27 year old man who’s truck was stolen from outside of his job in Richardson, TX. By the time he was able to get some answers, On-Star reported that his vehicle was in Arkansas.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sophisticated Car Thief Gang Growing In Richardson, Dallas & Other Cities [VIDEO]
