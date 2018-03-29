Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On Campus

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Joanne The Scammer Performs At 'Something Special'

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

The internet is going nuts over the news of Howard University student, Tyrone Hankerson Jr.‘s financial aid scam. How did he do it? Why? Here’s what we know.

Multiple Howard University employees were fired after a whistleblower uncovered their scheme and blasted them on social media. The employees allegedly stole over a million dollars from the school. Hankerson is accused of embezzling  $429,000 from Howard’s financial aid while working as a student employee in the financial aid office. The irony in all of this is that he used that stolen money to help him earn a law degree.

Here is Hankerson for reference.

As a student employee in the financial aid office, Hankerson received tuition remission, which means for the most part he attended college for free. However, he and a few other employees fixed the system so that they could receive grants and scholarships as well. These were grants and scholarships that they didn’t need because they were already going to school for FREE.99!

So, what did Tyrone Hankerson Jr. do with all that money?

He finessed.

 

He lived his best life.

He bought Gucci bags.

 

He bought $2600 shearling fur coat (looks more like Snuffleupagus fur but…)

 

It goes without saying that the internet is having a field day with the discovery of Tyrone’s scheme and the results of all the things he was paying for. A college student being able to afford Gucci bags and expensive trips definitely looks sketchy. I wonder how he was able to get away with this for so long. Needless to say, Tyrone has released an official statement in hopes that he can prove his innocence.

Regardless, Black Twitter is going to get these jokes off and there’s nothing Tyrone Hankerson or anyone at Howard University can do about it.

Still, some students were unable to receive financial aid and thus, unable to attend school because of this. Hopefully, justice is served.

But this was definitely the “juug” of the year.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On Campus

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.29.18
2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail
 2 hours ago
03.29.18
Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On…
 2 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On…
 3 hours ago
03.29.18
Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids…
 3 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
7 items
#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
DMology: When Unsolicited D*ck Pics Attack & Scar…
 23 hours ago
03.28.18
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
photos