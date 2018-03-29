Entertainment News
SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On A McDonald’s Employee Over This

See for yourself.

Guard your grills, literally. A woman in Wisconsin was arrested earlier this week after shoving a teen McDonald’s employee into the fryer over an incorrect order.

Surveillance footage shows the customer receiving her order at the drive-thru window, but instead of receiving the bacon biscuit she wanted, the customer mistakenly received a sausage biscuit. She’s then seen tossing the bagged order through the window and onto a counter before she walked to the restaurant to complain to the manager.

The rest my friends is criminal and viral history.

 

Mickie D’s should never be that serious. The teen reportedly suffered a bump on the head, but is expected to be fine. Meanwhile, the woman could face felony assault and physical child abuse charges.

We’ll keep you updated.

Continue reading SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On A McDonald's Employee Over This

comments – add yours
photos