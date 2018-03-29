Here’s How HBCUs Boost The Wealth Of Black People

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here’s How HBCUs Boost The Wealth Of Black People

HBCUs are a main part of the reason that Black folks in Charlotte and Raleigh enjoy a higher than average quality of life.

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Morehouse, Spelman, And Clark Homecoming Parade

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) can improve the economic well-being of Black folks who live in cities where the institutions are located.

See Also: Venture Capitalist Launches Non-Profit To Invest In Tech Creators From HBCUs

African Americans in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina earn higher than average median incomes, own homes and businesses at higher rates, and benefit in many other ways partly because those cities are homes to HBCUs, according to Bloomberg News.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Many HBCUs, in partnership with local businesses, help to develop Black entrepreneurs who become employers and investors in African-American communities. The Carolina Small Business Development Fund, for example, collaborates with Shaw University in Raleigh by providing resources to Black innovators, the news outlet noted.

Those two North Carolina cities are far from alone in providing economic development in the Black community. Bowie State University in Maryland operates the Bowie Business Innovation Center, a non-profit incubator for business startups that also organizes internships to students. In January 2017, Bowie BIC launched a second office location, called Bowie BIC NEXT, for graduates of its 36-month business accelerator program to keep those businesses thriving in the City of Bowie and Prince George’s County.

Morehouse College’s Entrepreneurship Center in Atlanta has one goal: “to increase small business development.” One of its focuses has been to increase the pool of minority angel investors. Minorities account for less than 5 percent of these critical sources of funding who helped to launch 73,400 small businesses in 2014, according to the center.

At the same time, HBCUs also attract companies that appreciate the benefits of workforce diversity, according to the Brookings Institution. The Black institutions provide a pool of educated employees and can leverage their specialized degree programs.

SEE ALSO:

 

 

Today - Season 67

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

Continue reading 10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

HBCU

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 2 hours ago
03.29.18
2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail
 2 hours ago
03.29.18
Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On…
 2 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On…
 3 hours ago
03.29.18
Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids…
 3 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 18 hours ago
03.28.18
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 19 hours ago
03.28.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
7 items
#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That…
 21 hours ago
03.28.18
DMology: When Unsolicited D*ck Pics Attack & Scar…
 23 hours ago
03.28.18
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
photos