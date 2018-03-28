Music
Home > Music

Does Your Professor Make You Drop It Like It’s Hot When You’re Late To Class?

One teacher is all about it.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Only In Indiana

Source: @ImCamQuotes / @ImCamQuotes

Let’s face it, some of us are either punctually challenged or chronically late.

And if you’re enrolled in a school, you know teachers and professor can be harsh when it comes to showing up late.

Well one teacher apparently wants to teach his students a lesson and give them a workout by making them dance whenever they’re tardy to class. At Keiser University Tampa, Brandon Goderich came ready when he was late and he brought some Miami flavor with him. Check it out below.

Brandon’s moves to DJ Chipman‘s “Stick It and Roll It” eventually went viral, gaining over 9 million views on Twitter.

But this isn’t the first time Brandon was sticking it and rolling it for the class. He tweeted out another video of a previous time he was late.

Brandon is obviously a proud tardy member. He even gave a story of how he conjured up his “late playlist” full of 305 hits.

Mr. Goderich might be late, but he’s always ready.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Does Your Professor Make You Drop It Like It’s Hot When You’re Late To Class?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 4 hours ago
03.28.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 4 hours ago
03.28.18
DMology: When Unsolicited D*ck Pics Attack & Scar…
 7 hours ago
03.28.18
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 9 hours ago
03.28.18
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump…
 9 hours ago
03.28.18
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 10 hours ago
03.28.18
This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning…
 11 hours ago
03.28.18
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
photos