Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk Personal Hell, Butt Chugging & Wrestlemania

John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz star in a sexual comedy Blockers. The movie focuses on three female high-school students who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. The movie is completely hilarious and I can’t create any words to do the film justice. I sat down with John, Leslie and Ike to talk about the making of the film. I also ask John about his Wrestlemania story line when Ike and Leslie hilariously takes over the interview and answers for him.

