SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama To A Whole New Level

Boyfriend watching frustrated girlfriend on sofa

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Every couple disagrees from time to time but there are unwritten rules when it comes to relationship arguments — like don’t bring the drama to my job.

In one man’s case, his baby mama committed the ultimate “no,no” and  brought their son up to his job at Target, leaving him with no choice but to babysit the kid while he works.

What would you do??

Talk about running away from responsibilities. What would you do?

