Dallas Security Guard Killed At Holiday Inn [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to CBS11 News, a 72 year-old security guard in Dallas was killed this morning at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites near I-635 and Greenville. The shooter is now in custody.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Continue reading Dallas Security Guard Killed At Holiday Inn [VIDEO]

