Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your Childhood Was A Lie

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Casper's Haunted Christmas Premiere

Source: Getty Images / Getty

We all love a good conspiracy theory, until it completely changes the way you view everything you ever loved in life. Especially things so sacred as childhood cartoons.

Oftentimes, the most bizarre theories have some truth to them if you really think about it. We’re not saying believe these theories but — stay woke.

Spongebob

Each SpongeBob SquarePants character represents one of the seven deadly sins. Patrick is sloth; Squidward is wrath; Mr. Krabs is greed; Plankton is envy (hence the green); Gary is gluttony; Sandy is pride(her love for Texas); and SpongeBob is lust.

 

Rugrats

Some say that Angelica imagined all of the  babies because she was lonely and had a neglectful, workaholic mother. Tommy was stillborn; Chuckie died in a car cash; and the DeVilles had an abortion. Allegedly.

 

Magic School Bus

The Magic School Bus kids grew up to become the characters on Captain Planet.

 

Hey Arnold

Hey Arnold is actually about Helga. We know way more about her life than we do Arnold’s. Plus the name of the show is a direct quote from her — “Hey, Arnold!” She’s also the only character on the show with scenes delivering lengthy speeches.

 

Pinky And The Brain

Pinky was actually the smart one, not Brain. Each episode pretty much features Brain coming up with a plan to take over the world, and when Pinky tries to give legitimate input, Brain just brushes him off. Then everything goes wrong because Brain didn’t listen to Pinky.

In one episode, Brain goes on a game show and loses on a question that Pinky had the answer to. Later on in the show, we see that Pinky can read, and Brain can barely write his name.

Mind blown yet?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your Childhood Was A Lie

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 3 hours ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 3 hours ago
03.28.18
This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning…
 3 hours ago
03.28.18
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and…
 17 hours ago
03.27.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 19 hours ago
03.27.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 20 hours ago
03.27.18
Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The…
 20 hours ago
03.27.18
Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The…
 21 hours ago
03.27.18
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
photos