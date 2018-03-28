This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning Your Respect For Humans

0 reads Leave a comment
Gender reveal parties use to be a cute thing that expectant parents do to share the news with the immediate family, but once those videos starting going viral, the competition for the most outrageous gender reveal was on.
Just like most things that become popular, White people took it and made it into something wacky and bizarre. Like Mike Kleibert, also known as T-Mike the Gator King, who used an alligator to reveal the gender of his and his girlfriend’s baby.
Is it just us, or is the gator a wee bit much to have around a pregnant woman and family?
Looks like Louisiana Man is trying to give Florida Man a run for his money.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours