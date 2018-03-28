STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able To Get DMX Out Of Prison

DMX‘s lawyer thinks it’s a good idea for the rapper’s music to be played during his next court hearing, in an effort to score some leniency with the judge.

X is due to be sentenced in a hearing in Manhattan on Thursday for tax evasion charges and somehow, his lawyer think’s playing “Slippin’” and “Convo’” may help the judge to “understand [DMX] genuinely in his voice”.

DMX in court pic.twitter.com/trTLBhR7pw — Larry Jones (@QuanFlix_) March 28, 2018

If that doesn’t work out well for them, then maybe the judge sympathy in her heart after watching this toddler do the dishes while rapping DMX’s hit song “Party Up.”

Someone taught my 3-year-old a DMX song and … I’m just not sure where to go from here. 😂🤷🏻‍♀️😳 pic.twitter.com/ZK8vRybnWn — Sara Pelissero (@sarapelissero) March 27, 2018

It totally worked on us. Adorable!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: