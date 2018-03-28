Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’

Have you feel pressured to change your look for your man?

Hello Beautiful
0 reads
Leave a comment
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

There’s been a lot of talk lately–mostly from men–about how Black women need to make their appearance match their partner’s desires. And Steve Harvey made sure he brought up this topic on the May 17 episode of his show.

The talk show host asked his guests–Tamar Braxton, Keri Hilson and Kimberly Caldwell–if they’ve ever “changed for a man.” Braxton unabashedly answered, “definitely.”

“I believe in being attractive for your mate … I used to have all blonde wigs; I have 150,000 of them at my house since I shaved my hair off. They’re all on sale, by the way. Vince likes blonde hair, light-faired women. . . . For me, I just think that’s a responsibility that women have, to stay current for your man.”

(Meanwhile, when was Vince EVER trying to keep it current for Tamar? But I digress)

As we know, Tamar recently shaved off her hair, which sparked a debate from her fans, but it’s clear that she isn’t paying anyone any mind.

“Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” the singer wrote last week.

Girl go on and be free and happy!

BEAUTIES: Do you feel pressured to change your look for your man?

RELATED NEWS:

Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar And Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain On ‘Braxton Family Values’

Tamar Braxton

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 49 mins ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 1 hour ago
03.28.18
This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and…
 15 hours ago
03.27.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 17 hours ago
03.27.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 18 hours ago
03.27.18
Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The…
 19 hours ago
03.27.18
Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The…
 20 hours ago
03.27.18
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 23 hours ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 23 hours ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
photos