New Video: 2 Chainz ft. YG & Offset “Proud”

2 Chainz, YG and Offset have made their mommas proud, so they put them in their new video. Rapping their bars and dressed like their sons, 2 Chainz’ mom grabs the wheel while cruising the trap. Meanwhile, YG’s mom waves her red bandana and Offset’s mom holds it down inside the trap house. The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It is now available.