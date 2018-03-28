Music
Lil Mikey TMB Drops His #TruthBeTold Hosted By DJ Scream

Global Grind
Lil Mikey TMB - Truth Be Told

Source: VS / Aleesha Carter, Publicist

Oakland’s own Lil Mikey TMB chose to express more of his artistic growth on his latest “Truth Be Told” mixtape hosted by DJ Scream of the Hoodrich Deejays. The new project reveals more of Lil Mikey TMB’s lyrical keen and style and features production by  Evil G, SM Tracks, and 808 Mafia, with guest appearances by MMG’s own Tracy T and Jasmin Cadavid. Give the compilation a listen below. 

 

photos