Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original “Oh My God, Wow” Guy

We’ve all seen clips of this overjoyed man online, but few know what good news inspired him to exclaim, “Oh my God, wow,” with such conviction.
Apparently, he just found out his wife is expecting. It explains why she’s been acting so strange lately.
In context, it all makes sense. The clip comes from a Ghanaian film called “Azonto Ghost.” Scilla Owusu, a writer, director and producer explains:
“The woman is pregnant but she was too shy to tell her husband. The husband finally convinces her to tell him what news she was hiding from him,” Owusu says. “She then lets him know she’s 3 months pregnant. He’s so happy and gives thanks to the Lord and is very relieved to hear the great news.”
