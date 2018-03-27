Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The Actress Who Bit Beyoncé?

You be the judge.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Sanaa Lathan

Source: Getty / Getty

Ever since Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish spilled the beans about some drugged up actress biting Beyoncé, we’ve all been wondering who had the audacity to put their mouth on the Queen. Today, TMZ reported the actress was none other than our favorite ’round the way girl, Sanaa Lathan. But Sanaa denies all accusations and we’re inclined to believe her.

“One source said it was not an aggressive bite … it was playful and noninvasive, but still caught Beyonce off guard,” the site writes. See Sanaa’s response below:

So, what do you think? To be clear, we have zero reason to believe Sanaa’s ever been on drugs…but hit the flip to get the a good look at Sanaa’s chompers.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The Actress Who Bit Beyoncé?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and…
 3 hours ago
03.27.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 5 hours ago
03.27.18
Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The…
 6 hours ago
03.27.18
Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The…
 7 hours ago
03.27.18
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 10 hours ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 10 hours ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 11 hours ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 12 hours ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 12 hours ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 12 hours ago
03.27.18
This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS…
 13 hours ago
03.27.18
You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But…
 13 hours ago
03.27.18
Want To Move Like A Boss? DJ Self…
 13 hours ago
03.27.18
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
photos