Facts, B: Here's The Brazy 'Avengers' Trailer They Don't Want You To See

Bringing change to New York one bar at a time.

Whoever thought to make a New York’s hottest rappers the new Avengers is literally an undiscovered genius. (@EXIIIT13)

Seeing Bobby Shmurda, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Joe Budden and more form a superhero team to try and stop Tekashi69 (a.k.a. Thanos) from destroying the city will definitely have you laughing for days. It’s up to you to decide who the Captain America and Iron Man of the group are.

The parody trailer is so creative and dope that we can’t be the only ones who would pay real American dollars to see it in theaters.

In the meantime, check out the real Avengers: Infinity War trailer.  The film hits theaters on April 27th. Peep the Wakandans preparing to it poppin.

 

Continue reading Facts, B: Here's The Brazy 'Avengers' Trailer They Don't Want You To See

