Penthouse First Female CEO Introduces “Pay To Watch Porn” (Part 1 & 2) [PODCAST]

Part 1:

Yep, you read the title right. Penthouse Magazine first female CEO is re branding Penthouse by offering ‘pay to watch porn’ in crypto currency. The Attention Economy is real in more ways than you can imagine. Tech This Out is the first to share with you this exclusive interview with boss lady in charge Kelly Holland. She sets the record straight on feminism, how big data is used in porn and much more. Tune in and listen!

Part 2:

