TTO Podcasts
Home > TTO Podcasts

Penthouse First Female CEO Introduces “Pay To Watch Porn” (Part 1 & 2) [PODCAST]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Part 1:

Yep, you read the title right. Penthouse Magazine first female CEO is re branding Penthouse by offering ‘pay to watch porn’ in crypto currency. The Attention Economy is real in more ways than you can imagine. Tech This Out is the first to share with you this exclusive interview with boss lady in charge Kelly Holland. She sets the record straight on feminism, how big data is used in porn and much more. Tune in and listen!

Part 2:

tech this out , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Penthouse First Female CEO Introduces “Pay To Watch Porn” (Part 1 & 2) [PODCAST]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 5 hours ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 6 hours ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 7 hours ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 7 hours ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 7 hours ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 7 hours ago
03.27.18
This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS…
 8 hours ago
03.27.18
You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But…
 8 hours ago
03.27.18
Want To Move Like A Boss? DJ Self…
 9 hours ago
03.27.18
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 21 hours ago
03.26.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 23 hours ago
03.26.18
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should…
 24 hours ago
03.26.18
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1…
 24 hours ago
03.26.18
Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
This Guy’s Train Station “Showtime!” Performance Was The…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
photos