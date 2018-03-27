Entertainment News
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your Rescue In Real Life

It was a sweet moment.

Avengers: Infinity War

A little boy who doesn’t have long to live is getting his wish after his request to see The Avengers in person was made public by a journalist on Twitter. It didn’t take long for word to reach his faves, many of whom were more than happy to grant the boy’s dying wish.

How dope is that? Our prayers are with the young boy.

https://twitter.com/ShannonBream?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmashable.com%2F2018%2F03%2F27%2Favengers-help-terminally-ill-little-boy%2F

photos