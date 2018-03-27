That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your Rescue In Real Life

A little boy who doesn’t have long to live is getting his wish after his request to see The Avengers in person was made public by a journalist on Twitter. It didn’t take long for word to reach his faves, many of whom were more than happy to grant the boy’s dying wish.

Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

I'm the purple one. DM me. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2018

dm me — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 27, 2018

Hello Shannon , please DM . Best B 👨🏾‍🎤 — Benedict Wong (@wongrel) March 26, 2018

What’s his name? — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) March 26, 2018

I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt @chrishemsworth or any other Chris if necessary. 🙏 Where can I/we send these messages, and what’s his name?! https://t.co/jBTOepXzOf — Zacovfefe (@ZacharyLevi) March 26, 2018

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Just off work now Suited up and ready — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) March 27, 2018

How dope is that? Our prayers are with the young boy.

