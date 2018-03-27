Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major Side Eye For Her Thoughts On Keeping A Man

Tamar Braxton must’ve heard Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U” too many times and took things to the extreme in her marriage with Vincent Herbert.

During her appearance on Steve Harvey earlier this week, Tay Tay admitted that she only rocked blonde wigs because her husband is attracted to women with blonde hair and light skin —a.k.a. White chicks.

#PressPlay Thoughts #Roommates? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

Do you agree that it’s a woman’s responsibility to always change for her man? Or do you think Tay went a little too far with the pleasing?

Tamar really changed herself into a white women because Vince liked , light & blonde hair women. Cause she believes women should always try to be attractive for their man. pic.twitter.com/vYMfZlWC64 — Teyarnna (@Melanairee) March 27, 2018

Tamar thought she was about to go on ‘Steve’ and solidify her right to her own talk show. Instead, she showed her ass and her deeply rooted beliefs in traditional gender roles — short sighted interests in pleasing a man. — King K. (@kendalljamaal) March 27, 2018

Tamar said she changed for her man because he was into blonde wigs and etc… sounds like he liked whi…. nvm — Nee (@__honeeyb) March 27, 2018

Despite her outdated opinions on gender roles, we’re glad Tay opted to be free of trying to impress anyone but herself with the bald and beautiful do’. Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: