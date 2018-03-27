Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But Only In The Hood Will You See A Seeing Eye Goat

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Pit Bull Terrier On Field

Source: Sergey Sukhnev / EyeEm / Getty

You always hear stories about how folks in Florida do wild and crazy things, or how Georgians are bizarre — but you can always count on big cities like Detroit to have the most peculiar situations happen on a seemingly regular day.

Just like when one man brought a goat with him along on the city bus as his pet and had passengers freaking out.

Apparently, either the bus driver wasn’t feeling it or folks on the bus were too weirded out because the man and his Billy goat were kicked off the bus and forced to walk home:

What would you do if you saw this while riding the bus en route to work one morning?  The man in the back screaming about The Walking Dead is us.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But Only In The Hood Will You See A Seeing Eye Goat

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 1 hour ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 1 hour ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 1 hour ago
03.27.18
This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS…
 2 hours ago
03.27.18
You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But…
 2 hours ago
03.27.18
Want To Move Like A Boss? DJ Self…
 3 hours ago
03.27.18
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 15 hours ago
03.26.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 15 hours ago
03.26.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 17 hours ago
03.26.18
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
This Guy’s Train Station “Showtime!” Performance Was The…
 22 hours ago
03.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Spills More Tea About Beyoncé, Jay…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Jhene Aiko at the launch of Neff Headwear Soul of Summer collection
Jhene Aiko & Rae Sremmurd “Sativa” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
photos