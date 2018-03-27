Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New Lobster And Waffles You’ll Ever See

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Red Lobster Sold To Golden Gate Capital For 2.1 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Chicken and waffles are old news. Red Lobster has introduced a Lobster and Waffle meal which features one fried lobster tail and a waffle made from the restaurant’s world-famous Cheddar Bay biscuits.

 

We haven’t tried them yet but we stumbled upon a review of someone who has. Needless to say, it looks like they’re BOMB! Click the video below to watch this woman’s VERY convincing review.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New Lobster And Waffles You’ll Ever See

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 1 hour ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 1 hour ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 1 hour ago
03.27.18
This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS…
 2 hours ago
03.27.18
You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But…
 2 hours ago
03.27.18
Want To Move Like A Boss? DJ Self…
 3 hours ago
03.27.18
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 15 hours ago
03.26.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 15 hours ago
03.26.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 17 hours ago
03.26.18
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend…
 18 hours ago
03.26.18
This Guy’s Train Station “Showtime!” Performance Was The…
 22 hours ago
03.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Spills More Tea About Beyoncé, Jay…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Jhene Aiko at the launch of Neff Headwear Soul of Summer collection
Jhene Aiko & Rae Sremmurd “Sativa” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
03.26.18
photos