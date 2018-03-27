The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New Lobster And Waffles You’ll Ever See

Chicken and waffles are old news. Red Lobster has introduced a Lobster and Waffle meal which features one fried lobster tail and a waffle made from the restaurant’s world-famous Cheddar Bay biscuits.

Coming to @redlobster starting TOMORROW: Lobster & Waffles…deep-fried lobster placed on top of waffles made from the chain's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, drizzled with maple syrup. I MUST HAVE THIS. #marketing #nomnomnom pic.twitter.com/GhkuneaMKn — J.W. Cannon (@cannonjw) March 25, 2018

We haven’t tried them yet but we stumbled upon a review of someone who has. Needless to say, it looks like they’re BOMB! Click the video below to watch this woman’s VERY convincing review.

