This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect Beach Moment

One wedding can't have nice things.

Woman enjoying the sun

Source: fotostorm / Getty

Imagine having a beautiful wedding on the beach. Your family and friends are all in attendance to celebrate your union.

It’s time for a picture and you want it to be as perfect as your wedding. The photographer frames the shot…but there’s just one problem.

Some wedding ruiner is refusing to move from her sun bathing spot. And the lighting is just too good for you to move your whole party.

The photographer takes the shot and you’re left with this.

 

(Sigh), perfection is overrated.

