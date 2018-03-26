Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should Join Killer Mike & Vic Mensa In Gun Debate

Town hall is in session.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
March For Our Lives In Washington, DC

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

This past weekend Killer Mike caused a wave of controversy when he did an interview with NRA TV advocating gun ownership and condemning the school walkouts over gun control.

He immediately faced backlash for doing the interview, especially since the National Rifle Association (NRA) has been notoriously silent on what it means to be a Black gun owner.

Eventually, Mike posted two videos apologizing for the interview, saying he supports the March For Our Lives and only wanted to advocate  Black people owning guns.

The whole incident caused fellow rapper Vic Mensa (who performed at March For Our Lives) to speak out on Twitter.

Killer Mike went on to respond.

With gun violence being a major topic in rap music, a debate amongst rhymers wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Swipe through to check out other rappers that could add to the discussion sweeping the nation.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should Join Killer Mike & Vic Mensa In Gun Debate

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How…
 2 hours ago
03.26.18
Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’…
 2 hours ago
03.26.18
This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect…
 4 hours ago
03.26.18
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should…
 5 hours ago
03.26.18
Trap God Blessings: Gucci Mane Puts Up $1…
 5 hours ago
03.26.18
Watch: Schoolboy Q, Future, and DJ Esco Attend…
 5 hours ago
03.26.18
This Guy’s Train Station “Showtime!” Performance Was The…
 9 hours ago
03.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Spills More Tea About Beyoncé, Jay…
 12 hours ago
03.26.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 13 hours ago
03.26.18
Jhene Aiko at the launch of Neff Headwear Soul of Summer collection
Jhene Aiko & Rae Sremmurd “Sativa” on ‘The…
 14 hours ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 23 hours ago
03.25.18
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 24 hours ago
03.25.18
‘Uno’ Has Come Out With A New Card…
 1 day ago
03.25.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 1 day ago
03.25.18
In Ya Damn Panties: Woman Caught With Her…
 1 day ago
03.25.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 1 day ago
03.25.18
photos