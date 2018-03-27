Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Drops April 6

After paying dues on the mixtape scene and making history with “Bodak Yellow,” Queen Cardi is ready for her debut release.

The title: Invasion Of Privacy.

My album “INVASION OF PRIVACY” will be out APRIL 6!👌🏽👌🏽Thanks for the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/RVfqWHA7sX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2018

