Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How His Porn Addiction Nearly Cost Him His Marriage

Terry Crews Talks About How Porn Addiction Nearly Cost Him Everything

Terry Crews is opening up about his addiction to pornography, which he says “really, really messed up my life.” Crews said he kept his porn habit secret from everyone, including his wife, singer Rebecca King Crews who he’s been married to since 1990 and has five children with.

 

 

Continue reading Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How His Porn Addiction Nearly Cost Him His Marriage

