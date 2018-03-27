H.E.R. reveals a collab with Rihanna could be in the works

Jesse Salazar
It was about a year ago we saw Rihanna vibin’ to H.E.R.’s smash ‘Focus’ on the Gram so we know she’s a fan.

jet lag 👻

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In a new interview with German journalist Malcolm Music, H.E.R. revealed there are some things in the works between the two stars. To what extent she wouldn’t say, only that “something” is coming.

However a tweet from her account earlier today suggests viewers may have misinterpreted  what she said, writing “People love to exaggerate things said on the internet lol.”

Is this a effort to knock us off the trail until the project is complete? Only time will tell. In the meantime, checkout the interview and the official video for “Focus” below.

photos