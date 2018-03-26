New Music: Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal “Yeah Yeah” [VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
New music by Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal titled “Yeah Yeah.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
