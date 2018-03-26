0 reads Leave a comment
Happy Monday everyone!
Already hate everyone at your job and want to tear sh*t down?
We feel you…and so does this crawfish. Their after-work shmood is everything you need to get through the week.
The Latest:
- Here’s Your 7-Day Weather Forecast For The DFW [VIDEO]
- Calls For Justice Ring Out After A Texas Deputy Fatally Shot An Unarmed Black Man
- Big Tymers Back?! Mannie Fresh & Birdman Drop ‘Designer Casket’
- Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And Blames The NRA For Offensive Interview
- This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood For The Week
- New Video: H.E.R. “Focus”
- Jhene Aiko & Rae Sremmurd “Sativa” on ‘The Ellen Show’
- New Video: K Camp ft. Moneybagg Yo “Racks Like This”
- Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On Kanye’s “Father Stretch My Hands“
- Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa Lessons
Spring Fest 2018 - Jazzi Black (Photo Gallery)
Spring Fest 2018 - Jazzi Black (Photo Gallery)
