Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On Kanye’s “Father Stretch My Hands“

Plus, Chance The Rappers lost “Pablo” verses.

Kanye West’s streaming masterpiece The Life of Pablo lives on with this unreleased heat, featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Hit the jump for more unreleased Pablo gems, like Chance The Rapper on “Famous” and “Waves.”

 7 hours ago
03.25.18
