Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity War’ Trailer And It’s Amazing

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Toy Story 3 premiere - London

Source: Dominic Lipinski – PA Images / Getty

A mash-up of Toy Story and Avengers: Infinity War is something we never knew we needed until today. If you thought Toy Story was dramatic enough on its own, check out what happens when you set it to the tone of one of the most talked about films of the year.

We are shook!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity War’ Trailer And It’s Amazing

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Uno’ Has Come Out With A New Card…
 3 hours ago
03.25.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 3 hours ago
03.25.18
In Ya Damn Panties: Woman Caught With Her…
 8 hours ago
03.25.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 8 hours ago
03.25.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 1 day ago
03.24.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 1 day ago
03.24.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 1 day ago
03.24.18
Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New…
 1 day ago
03.24.18
LMAO: This Video Is Guaranteed To Have You…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video
 2 days ago
03.23.18
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous…
 3 days ago
03.23.18
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad…
 3 days ago
03.23.18
photos