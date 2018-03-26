Entertainment News
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face With A Rattlesnake

This picture taken on September 20, 2010

Source: GRZEGORZ HAWALEJ / Getty

One man got more than he could handle when he took a break from hiking in the woods and was approached by a rattlesnake. In a video that is making its way across the internet, the man tries his hardest to get the snake away from him so that he can make a run for it. The video will leave you holding your breath in anticipation.

photos