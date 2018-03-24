Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts

0 reads Leave a comment
Lakers young gunner Kyle Kuzma is eternally-ready to fire off his Twitter-fingers.
Throughout his breakout rookie campaign, Kuzma has also proven to be gifted at roasting teammates like Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart on Snapchat, Instagram and even press interviews.
@CountonVic and Gianni Lee is right, we need this in a weekly format.
Not everyone is impressed, though.
Check out Kuzma’s best Instagram and Twitter roasts below and beyond.
On page 2, Kuz and Lonzo clown each other about whose missed dunk was worse.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours