Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance Battle In Miami Was Too Much

Watch more of Shaq’s most memorable dance moments.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Source: Joe Murphy / Getty

Miami Music week brought on this clash of the titans at a club on Friday night.

Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski faced off and served each other a few pops, locks and Milly Rocks.

Via SLAM

Hit the jump for more of Shaq and Gronk’s individual dance moments.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance Battle In Miami Was Too Much

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 3 hours ago
03.24.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 6 hours ago
03.24.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 7 hours ago
03.24.18
Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New…
 9 hours ago
03.24.18
LMAO: This Video Is Guaranteed To Have You…
 12 hours ago
03.24.18
King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay…
 12 hours ago
03.24.18
Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video
 1 day ago
03.23.18
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
photos