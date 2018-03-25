Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides Guns

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

Killer Mike is under fire after he did an interview with NRA TV in the wake of the March For Our Lives protests against guns in schools. In his interview, Killer Mike says he threatened his children that if they walked out of class during #NationalWalkoutDay, they could walk out of his house. He also defended his right to bear arms by saying that in the fictional African country of Wakanda, everyone had guns.

 

Only one problem, there were literally NO guns in Wakanda. In fact,  Wakanda had a lot of things. They had rhinos, they had explosives, they had shields, but they did not have guns.

 

Wakanda had wigs, but no guns.

 

Hit the flip to see what other weapons Wakanda was working with (but no guns!)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides Guns

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 3 hours ago
03.24.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 6 hours ago
03.24.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 7 hours ago
03.24.18
Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New…
 9 hours ago
03.24.18
LMAO: This Video Is Guaranteed To Have You…
 12 hours ago
03.24.18
King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay…
 12 hours ago
03.24.18
Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video
 1 day ago
03.23.18
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 2 days ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
photos